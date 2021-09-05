Harry Phillips "Phil" Smith of Dawson, Georgia passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. A private funeral service was held.
Born on October 11, 1945 to Harry Smith and Ruth Phillips Smith, he was a graduate of Terrell County High School and Auburn University. Mr. Smith was a local businessman and Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Dawson. He served on the Kinchafoonee Regional Library Board, Terrell Academy Board of Directors, numerous committees at Dawson United Methodist Church, and in other community organizations.
Survivors include his wife Adelaide Lee "Lady" Smith, his children, John Lewis Leach III (Susan), Robert Lee "Bucky" Leach (Jenna), Raines Smith Bettis (Ty), Adelaide Smith Satterfield (Allen), 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 167, Dawson, GA 39842, Terrell County Humane Society, PO Box 311, Dawson, GA 39842, or a charity of the donor's choice.
