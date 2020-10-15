Mr. Harry Richard Lawrence, 71, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
A public visitation and viewing will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Graveside funeral services, for the family only, will be conducted on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Born October 8, 1949, in Phenix City, AL, Mr. Lawrence was the son of the late James and Nela Byers Lawrence. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and retired as an electrician with Miller Brewing of Albany. Mr. Lawrence was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and a former member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Auburn fan. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend his memory will forever be cherished.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Lawrence; children, Adam Lawrence and Misty of Charlotte, NC and Jennifer Jackson and Brandon of Leesburg; brother, Larry Lawrence (Celie) of Phenix City, AL; sisters, Delores Andrews (Donnie) and Patricia Mitchell (Johnny); and his beloved grandchildren, Grayson Moore, Landon Moore (Samantha), and Colton Jackson.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Lawrence family.
