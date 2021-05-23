Harvey D. Cunningham, 65, of Baconton, GA, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Suggs and Rev. Joey Lee officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Worth County, GA.
Harvey was born in Albany, GA on January 9, 1956 to Hugh D. and Jewell Mildred Cunningham. He was retired from Proctor and Gamble. Harvey was very passionate about woodworking, he loved making things for friends and family. In his younger days he could always be found at the softball field, helping cook and cheering for all the kids. His Personality and sense of humor will always be remembered by everyone he met; he will be greatly missed. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia McDonald Cunningham of Baconton, GA, three daughters, Shonna Panarelli, (Michael), Ocala, FL, Hope Sonntag, Williston, FL and Taylor Harrell, (Eli) Albany, GA, a sister, Ann C. Cobb, (Jimmy) Baconton, GA and eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
