Harvey Alonzo (Lonnie) Raper, Jr. May 2, 1949 - August 3, 2019.
Mr. Lonnie Raper, age 70 passed away on August 3, 2019.
He was a resident of Albany for most of his life and was employed with the City of Albany Water Light and Gas for 30 years and was a Member of the Moose Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Harvey Alonzo (Lonzo) Raper, Sr., his mother Tussie Leona Castleberry Harbuck, and his sister Jeanette Johnson.
He is survived by his sister Jean Guthrie, and his children including, Joseph Harvey Raper, Bonita Raper Beck, (Mike), Sylina Littlejohn (Branyan), Danny Fallin, Chase Raper.
Numerous Grandchildren including Joshua Sauls (Haley), Jacob Russell (Morgan), Matthew Cook (Caitlin), Tori Jewell (Josh), Savannah, Reagan and Harrison Littlejohn, and Jude Raper.
Several, Great Grandchildren including Gabrel, Matthew and Mason Sauls and Addison Claire Russell
We would like to thank his cousin Frankie Jean Nipper/Cook for her concern for him and for keeping in touch with him and his family.
At Mr. Raper's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
