Hattie Eileen Price, 58, of Leesburg, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, October 26, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior, from 11:00 a.m. - 12 Noon. Joseph W. Jones will officiate. Following the service Eileen will be laid to rest beside her parents at Wright's Chapel Church Cemetery in Worth County at 2:00 p.m.
Born November 16, 1961 in Florida, Eileen was the daughter of the late Walter Guyton Price and Margaret Jeanette Price. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved the Lord dearly. Eileen had a sweet spirit, a love for life, and was always laughing. When she was able, she enjoyed fishing and being at home making sure her house was always kept clean. A beloved sister, aunt, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Claude Franklin Price and Billy Price; and brother-in-law, James Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Kathy Taylor of Leesburg; brother, Larry Price; nieces and nephews, Jamie Taylor, Travis Price (Amber), Jill Price, Carrie Wainwright (Timothy) and their daughter Ally; and Christie Rice (Chris); and a host of extended family and friends.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Price family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.