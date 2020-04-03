Sis Hattie Mae Smith, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Her graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Tony Smith officiated.
A legacy of love and precious memories will always be cherished by her loving and devoted family which includes: her six children, Mary Catherine Bryant of Lakeland, FL, Teresa Smith and Larry (Annette) Smith, both of Dawson, GA, Joanne (Robert) Jolly of Albany, GA, Robbie (Cecilia) Smith of Chatsworth, CA, and Lisa (Kenneth) Perry of Sasser, GA; eight grandchildren, Tamika (Dion) Lucas, Terrance White, Brittany (Tavoris) Green, Jason Tolbert, Kelvin Bryant, Briuna Browner, Valerie Ann Smith, and Reginald Ba'Shan Browner; eight great-grands, Morgan, Malea, Kamora, TreCori, Hannah, Khimoree, Legacy, and
Adore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including two close friends, Mrs. Annie Lee Dennard and Mrs. Marie Johnson
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
