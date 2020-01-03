Albany, GA
Hattie Mae Wilson
Mother Hattie Mae Wilson (Bremery) of Albany, Georgia transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Berachah Fellowship Church 1719 Cordele Road Albany, Georgia 31705. Interment in Mt Early Baptist Church Cemetery 2001 Cordele Road Albany, Georgia .
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
