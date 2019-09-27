Haywood Paul

Haywood E. "Buddy" Paul, 77, of Albany, GA, died September 25, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Buddy was a native of Edison, GA born to the late J.D. and Maydie Paul. He grew up in Shellman, GA and graduated from Shellman High School where he was a member of the 1956 Wildcat Class C State Baseball Championship Team.
Buddy moved to Albany, GA in 1960, attended the University of Georgia and was employed with the Albany Fire Department for thirty nine years, retiring as Captain in 2004. He was a Charter member of Lakeside Baptist Church and attended the Heaven Bound Sunday School Class. Buddy loved watching the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Football, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Vaughn Paul and Nadine Edwards.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Paul of Albany, GA, his children, Misty (Charlie) Maxwell of Jeffersonville, IN, Vann Paul, Mark Paul and Jamey Paul all of Albany, GA, his siblings, Ronnie (Rhonda) Paul of Nashville, TN and his sister, Phyllis Stamps of Atlanta, GA and his grandchildren, Justin Paul and Savanna Paul both of Lee County, GA, Matt Paul of Albany, GA, Harley Rogers of Atlanta, GA, Logan Maxwell of Woodstock, GA and Charlie Maxwell III of Dallas, GA.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
