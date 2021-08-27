Hazel Gray Eddins, 84, resided in Douglas GA, formerly of Albany then later to Camilla.
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother departed this world for her heavenly reward on August 27, 2021.
Hazel was born in Engima GA on December 17, 1936 to Henry Clifford and
Thelma Bishop Gray. Hazel graduated from Albany High School in 1955.
After graduation, she attended Lee College in Cleveland TN. Hazel was employed with Sears in Albany GA, retiring with more than 30 years of service.
Preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Leo Stacy Gray, and sisters, Mattie Sue Combs and Laura Nell Roper.
She is survived by three sons, Tony Eddins (Joan) of Jacksonville FL, Edward Eddins of Albany GA, and David Eddins (Julie) of Waycross GA; a sister, Martha Baldwin; four grandchildren, Karen Eddins, Timothy Eddins (Jessica), Clayton Eddins (Whitney), and Keirra Taylor (James); and five great-grandchildren, Ella, Ross, Everett, Jacob and Josephine.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Kimbrell-Stern. David Eddins will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Kimbrell-Stern on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Hazel Gray Eddins to WULS 103.7 FM Radio, 702 N. Madison Avenue, Douglas GA 31533.
