Hazel Nipper

Hazel R. Nipper - 90, of Valdosta, GA passed away on September 20, 2019 at the Langdale Hospice House. She was born on January 3, 1929 in Fayetteville, GA to Junious M. and Nancy (McNeal) Richardson. She lived in Griffin, GA and worked at Travelers Insurance prior to her marriage. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and being able to stay at home. She was the best mother-in-law ever; also made all her children's clothes. Loved to sing in her church choir in Albany, Sunnyside Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Donald Webster Nipper, her brothers, Jewel, Royce, Bonnie, Elton, Wiley; her sisters, Marelle Kersh, and Orene Mixon.
Her survivors include her Children; Donna N. Bridges (Arthur) of Ocala, FL,
Charles D. Nipper (Sara) of Valdosta, GA, Carol Lynn N. Brooks (Russell) of Valdosta, GA, Brian M. Nipper (Steffanie Watson) of Pigeon Forge, TN;
Grandchildren: Donna's children; Andrew, Matthew; Doug's children, Rebecca, Davis, Reid; Carol's children, Robert, Robin, Christopher.
Steffanie Watson's children: Billy, Kayla and Olivia
Many Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Music Funeral Services in Valdosta, with Reverend Diane Shedd, officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 4:30 PM at Music Funeral Services in Valdosta. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com
The Nipper Family is being cared for by the compassionate and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.
Music Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
