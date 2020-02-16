Albany, Ga
Hazel R. Crenshaw
Hazel Reynolds Crenshaw, 93 of Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Dothan, Alabama. Visitation will be held at Kimbrell-Stern on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Reverend Robert Green of Porterfield Methodist Church will officiate.
Mrs. Crenshaw was preceded in death by her husband Roy W. Crenshaw, her parents Thomas and Charlotte Reynolds and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister Carolyn Helton, Montgomery, AL and three children, Sharon Sington, Birmingham, AL, Steve Crenshaw, Newnan, GA and Pam (Dan) Hill, Albany, GA. Grandchildren, Melanie (Rob) Rodriguez, Wade (Kristi) Stephens, Ashley Stephens (Fiancé Donnie Palmer), Amy (Scotlon) Hughes, Shawn (Tiffany) Crenshaw, Shane (Melissa) Crenshaw, Dan (Melissa) Hill, Scott (Jennifer) Hill. 22 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
A native of Grady Alabama Mrs. Crenshaw had resided in Albany since 1960. She was a member of Porterfield Methodist Church, Fellowship Sunday School Class, the XYZ Club, Dougherty County and Georgia Retired Teacher's Association. Mrs. Crenshaw graduated from Montgomery County High School as valedictorian in 1944 and from the University of Alabama in 1947. She taught Math and Science in Florida, Alabama and Georgia schools retiring from Merry Acres Middle School in 1986.
Mrs. Crenshaw was a person of faith and lived life serving others. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for family, love of God, and zest for life will live on.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Crenshaw by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc. P O Box 92 Albany, GA 31702 (229)883-4152 (229)883-4156 (fax) ksfd@bellsouth.net www.kimbrellstern.com
To send flowers to the family of Hazel Crenshaw, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
1503 Dawson Rd
Albany, GA 31702
1503 Dawson Rd
Albany, GA 31702
Guaranteed delivery before Hazel's Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
1503 Dawson Rd
Albany, GA 31702
1503 Dawson Rd
Albany, GA 31702
Guaranteed delivery before Hazel's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.