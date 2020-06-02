Mrs. Hazel Phillips Toole, 99, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hurley will officiate.
Hazel Toole was born in 1920 near Arlington, GA. After marrying Joe Toole in 1940 and having two children, she and her family moved to Alabama for a short while on their way to Miami, FL. She and her family returned to Georgia in 1950 and settled around Albany where she resided until her death
Survivors include her son, Phillips Joe Toole (Shirley) of Albany, a daughter, Sandra Toole of Decatur, GA, 5 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
To share your thoughts with the Toole family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
