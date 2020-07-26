Hazel Holton Wilson Burnett, 80, of Camilla died Monday, July 27, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Camilla.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at Springhill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tom Newman will officiate.
Born September 2, 1939 in Lester, GA, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Arcie William Holton, Sr. and Jewell Freeman Holton. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years, Bobby Gene "Tater" Wilson, a son, Robert Ricky Wilson, and brothers, Mervin "Mutt" Holton, Otis "Hotshot" Holton, and Tracey Holton, and a sister, Jeaninne Holton Silvers. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker and a school bus driver.
Survivors include her husband, Nelson Burnett, Sr. of Camilla; three daughters, Pam Washington (Bill) of Camilla, Sonya Wilson Turner of Moultrie, and Sharmon Wilson Rodriguez (Heriberto) of Moultrie; four sons, Derick Wilson of Sale City, Eddie Wilson (Sheila) of Cross City, FL, Freddie Wilson (Angie) of Quincy, FL, and Nelson Burnett, Jr. (Judy) of Pebble City; a sister, Jeanell Meeks of Sale City; a brother, Arcie William Holton, Jr. of Albany; 21 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren; and a dear friend, Joanne Beasley.
Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 143 US Hwy 319, South, Suite 1, Moultrie, GA 31768.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.