Hazen Sadler, Sr.

Hazen Heyward Sadler, Sr., 79, of Blackshear, Georgia died Thursday night, October 17, 2019, at his residence. At the time of his death he was surrounded by family and friends. Hazen was born in Cairo, Georgia to the late Heyward Jess and Christine Cobb Sadler. He was a 1958 graduate of Bay High School in Panama City, Florida and a 1964 graduate of Florida State University. In addition, he served as a medic in the United States Army Reserves.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Mary Olivia Murphy. He is the proud father of Haze and Olivia. They lived in Albany, Georgia for many years where Hazen was a small business owner and they were active members of Porterfield United Methodist Church. In 2004, Hazen and Mary moved to Cape San Blas, Florida where they were members of Port St. Joe United Methodist Church. Through their membership they served as volunteers for UMCOR. Since 2014, they have resided in Blackshear, Georgia and have been members of First United Methodist Church in Waycross.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Hatfield.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Murphy Sadler of Blackshear, Georgia; two children, Hazen H. Sadler, Jr. and his wife Holli of Albany, Georgia; and Olivia Hopkins and her husband John of Blackshear, Georgia. He is further survived by his sister Becky Hurlbut and her husband Mitch of Tallahassee, Florida. He is the beloved grandfather of four grandchildren, Ben Hopkins, Joe Hopkins, Hallie Kate Sadler and Margaret Murphy Sadler as well as a special uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Waycross.
Those desiring may make donations to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) in memory of Hazen.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Asit Jha and his staff along with Georgia Hospice Care for the love and care that they gave with such grace.
Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
