Helen Anthony

Helen B. Anthony
Helen B. Anthony, 69, of Albany departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing services will be conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3pm at St. Paul Baptist Church 2605 Sylvester Road. Rev. Esau Green will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held today Friday September 6, 2019 from 9-8:30pm. Family will receive friends at 1005 E. Fourth Ave Unit 15.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
