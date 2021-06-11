Mrs. Helen Avis Long Price, 95, formerly of Albany died Thursday June 10, 2021 at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, GA.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Revs. Casey Wright, Anna Miller will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Kimbrell-Stern. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Dennis Gerald O'Connor, Richard Long, Christopher Steuer, Kyle Steuer Forest Steuer and Danny Dees. The Honorary Pallbearers are Tristin Steuer, Walter Kyle Long, Justin Steuer and Grady Sceals.
A lifelong native of Albany, Mrs. Price was the daughter of Elzie V. Long and Clifford Agnes Sceals Long. She retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Price was a member of First Methodist Church of Albany. She also attended Rocky Pond Baptist Church in Douglas, GA and Westgreen Baptist Church in Westgreen, GA. Mrs. Price was a member of Toast Masters in Waycross, GA and Albany Arts Council. She was Queen of TOPS (
Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly).
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Price; her son Elzie Franklin Price; two son-in-laws Dean P. Steuer and William Michael Thompson; also all six of her Siblings.
Survivors include two daughters Patricia Price Steuer of Albany; Janice Price O'Connor and her husband Dennis Gerald of Douglas, GA; five grandchildren Christopher Alan Steuer and his wife Stephanie, Kyle Edward Steuer and his wife Nina, Bree Price Moses, Erin Price and Brandi Brooks Dismuke; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Those desiring please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, AOC, 229 N. Jackson St. Albany, GA 31701.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Price by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
