Helen Bullington

Helen Turner Bullington, age 87, passed away on August 3, 2019 to be with the Lord. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern, with visitation starting at 1:00 PM. Rev. Edward Greene or Douglas Eason will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Helen was born on April 12, 1932 in Mitchell County, Ga. After graduating from high school she went to nursing school and worked at Archibold Hospital. Helen met Gene Bullington in 1952 and they were married June 5, 1953. Helen then became a Navy wife, taking care of her family while Gene was out to sea.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents David Glen Turner and Blanche Johnson Turner and her husband Eugene L. Bullington.
Helen is survived by her brother-David Edgar Turner and her children Donna Bullington King, Albany, Jerry Bullington (Melinda), Albany and Victor Bullington (Claudia) Rex, Ga. Her grandchildren David Anderson (Elizabeth), Jeff Anderson (Brittany), Elliott Bullington, Sam Bullington and Claire Bullington. Her great-grandchildren-Olivia, Evan, Caroline, Autumn Rose and Harley and quite a few nieces and nephews.
Helen was a Pink Lady at Palmyra Hospital for 25+ years as well as an active member of Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Please send any memorials to Central Baptist Church, 1618 W. 3rd Street, Albany, Ga. 31707
To share your thoughts with the Bullington family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.