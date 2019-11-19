Helen Jane Sword Daughtry, 82, of Baconton, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mulligan Park Retirement Center in Tallahassee, Florida.
Graveside memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens in Pelham.
Born February 11, 1937 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mrs. Daughtry was the daughter of the late Gustav Carl Sword and Elsa Bredthauer Sword of Minnesota. She was married to the late Harry L. Daughtry of Pelham, GA. Mrs. Daughtry was a veteran of the United States Navy. She worked in the contracts division for the Albany Marine Base.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Daughtry and wife, Carol, of Sylvester and Joel Daughtry and wife, Deirdre, of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren, Matthew Daughtry, Andrew Daughtry, Haley Daughtry, and Jay Daughtry; sisters-in-law, Lula Scott of Pelham, Blanche Ingram and husband, W. R., of Tallahassee, FL, Imogene Jones of Pelham, Mary Daughtry of Pelham; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
