Leesburg, GA
Helen E. Angermeyer
Helen E. Angermeyer, 84, of Leesburg, GA died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Committal funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Andersonville Nat'l. Cemetery. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Mrs. Angermeyer was born and raised in the Neenah-Menasha, WI area. She was a graduate of Menasha High School where she was in the marching band. She married her husband of sixty four years on October 6, 1956 and they raised their three children in Oshkosh, WI.
In 1985 they moved to Leesburg, GA where she became an active member of the VFW # 2785. She was an avid fan of the University of Wisconsin Madison Badgers as well as the Green Bay Packers and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Albany, GA.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne A. Angermeyer, Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Judy Whittaker, Albany, GA, sons, William Angermeyer, Eldorado, WI, David Angermeyer (Maria), Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Matthew Myers, Kyle Angermeyer, Cody Angermeyer and great-grandchildren, Joshua Myers and Johnathan Myers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
