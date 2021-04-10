Helen Louise Price

Mrs. Helen Louise Price, 77, of Dawson, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Phoebe North after a six-week hard fought battle with COVID-19. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13th, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating. Following the service Mrs. Price will be laid to rest in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Born December 8, 1943, in Albany, Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late George C. Hall and Rosa Lee Dykes Hall. She worked for several years at Piggly Wiggly in Dawson in the meat department and later went to school to become a Registered Nurse. She then worked as an RN for several years. She loved gardening, sewing, and was a member of First Assembly of God in Dawson for many years. Mrs. Price loved God and her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Euille Lee Price who passed away on March 16, 2019. Survivors include her children, Karen Baird and Jim of Vero Beach, FL, and Jeffry Price and Christi of Rome; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Patrick, Jennifer, and Caleb; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor, Paisley, Hannah, Maddox, Zeke, Cannan, and Esther; her two sisters, Hazel Norton and Wallace of Albany and Myrtle Barber of Kissimmee, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Apr 13
Visitation
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Apr 13
Service
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Apr 13
Graveside
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
2:00PM
New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
5547 W Lee St.
Dawson, GA 39842
