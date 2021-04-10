Mrs. Helen Louise Price, 77, of Dawson, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Phoebe North after a six-week hard fought battle with COVID-19. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13th, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating. Following the service Mrs. Price will be laid to rest in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Born December 8, 1943, in Albany, Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late George C. Hall and Rosa Lee Dykes Hall. She worked for several years at Piggly Wiggly in Dawson in the meat department and later went to school to become a Registered Nurse. She then worked as an RN for several years. She loved gardening, sewing, and was a member of First Assembly of God in Dawson for many years. Mrs. Price loved God and her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Euille Lee Price who passed away on March 16, 2019. Survivors include her children, Karen Baird and Jim of Vero Beach, FL, and Jeffry Price and Christi of Rome; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Patrick, Jennifer, and Caleb; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor, Paisley, Hannah, Maddox, Zeke, Cannan, and Esther; her two sisters, Hazel Norton and Wallace of Albany and Myrtle Barber of Kissimmee, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
Apr 13
Visitation
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 13
Service
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Apr 13
Graveside
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
5547 W Lee St.
Dawson, GA 39842
5547 W Lee St.
Dawson, GA 39842
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Crowds gather near Minneapolis after man dies following officer-involved shooting
- Myanmar's military is charging families $85 to retrieve bodies of relatives killed in crackdown
- Martin Truex Jr. becomes first double-winner of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season
- Arizona congressional aide found dead after being reported missing in Death Valley
Job
HTS Construction, Inc is now accepting applications for D…
Free
Almost New Cigar Humidifier, $50. Allen Edmonds Mens Loaf…
Free
$50
Vita Master Fitness Air Master Exercise Bike, tracks spee…
Most Popular
Articles
- Deerfield-Windsor hires new boys basketball coach, strength and conditioning coordinator
- Georgia candidates line up early for key 2022 elections
- Curt O. Hall, Jr.
- James Andrew Moon
- Warren "Ronnie" Pate
- Swamp Gravy officials hope 'A Stone's Throw' makes a big splash in Colquitt
- David W. Morrell, Jr.
- Irish Santoria Powell Hammond
- Reports: Former Atlanta Falcon Phillip Adams kills five, himself
- Ball is in Albany's court as county proposes Tift Park location for $1.3 million tennis center
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Spring Hill Estates features sunroom, gunite pool, heart pine flooring
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - April 8
- 50 best colleges on the West Coast
- PHOTOS: 2021 Annual Alice Coachman Track & Field Invitational at Albany State University
- PHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday celebrating ASU founder Joseph Holley
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Merry Acres West in Lake Park School neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Social Work Conference 2021
- PHOTOS: Albany State University student luncheon recognizing alumni professionals
- Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
- Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:How far and wide are these COVID handouts going to reaching? Taxpayers are paying for people not to work, and now paying for them to get burie…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.