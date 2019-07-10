Helen Loyless

Helen Peek Loyless, age 98 of Albany, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday July 7, 2019. Born January 10, 1921 in Byrd, GA, she is predeceased by her parents Hobson D. and Mildred (Clay) Peek of Albany. Her husband, the love of her life, P.E. "Bill" Loyless, departed 30 years ago, leaving a void that could not be filled. She subsequently lost her younger brother, D. Wayne Peek in 1991 and her dear sister Doris P. Williams in 2011. None-the-less, Helen maintained her spirits high, demonstrating tremendous strength of character.
Helen moved to Albany at age 5 and the family began attending First United Methodist Church. When able, at age 10, she joined the church on February 26, 1931. Over the years she attended numerous church activities, including many memorable trips to various locales. In one visit to the Georgia State Capitol, she fell on the slick tile floor and broke her hip; yet soldiered on for another day and a half of activities before returning home to immediately have a hip replacement. She was assigned to be the "entertainment coordinator" on the bus and came ready with a list of jokes and funny sayings to keep the mood upbeat.
In her later years she participated in the Church's Young at Heart and Birthday Club programs. She was the oldest member of the Elnora Hawk Sunday school class. Helen, sister Doris, and Verna Chestnut traveled in a pack known colloquially as "The Golden Girls". To her dying day she said, "I have never forgotten my church and my church has never forgotten me."
Helen graduated in the Albany High School class of 1938. She worked at Turner Field during World War II, which led to her encounter with her future husband, Bill. For many years she was a homemaker, dedicated to raising her two sons until they left home. At that point she began working for the newly established Palmyra Park Hospital with her new running buddy, Rita Fackler, in the Admitting Department and later the Insurance Office.
Survivors include her two sons, P.E. "Ed" Loyless, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Carrollton, GA and J.C. "Clay" Loyless (Connie) of New Orleans, LA and her grandson David M. Loyless (Samantha) of New Orleans, LA, and her granddaughter, Molly A. Smith of Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A funeral service officiated by Dr. Don Adams celebrating her life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701 or a charity of choice.
