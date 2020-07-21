Mrs. Helen Mae Cravey Ketchum, age 80, passed away March 17, 2020 in Douglasville, Georgia. She was born in Albany, Georgia, the daughter of the late George Randolph Cravey and the late Helen Mae Goodin and was their last surviving child, having 19 siblings. She worked as an assembler in the production line for an aircraft manufacturer. In addition to her parents and siblings, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie F. Ketchum, daughter, Pamela Christian and grandson, Jeffrey Christian. Mrs. Ketchum is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hydrick (Robert) of Douglasville; her sons, David W. Duncan (Laurie) of Warner Robins and Tony K. Ketchum (Hannah) of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at 108 Sneed Road Leesburg, Georgia.
thomas.andrews said:
I deeply miss you and your smile. Working with you and having you as a friend added to my life.
