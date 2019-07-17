Helen Woodson Moody Mayes, the daughter of the late Oscar Moody, Sr. and Mary Woodson Moody, was born May 28, 1918, in Waycross, Georgia.
On December 22, 1940, she was united in marriage to Nathaniel H. Mayes, Sr., who preceded her in death. To this union one son, Nathaniel H. Jr. (Nat), was born.
Helen received her formal education in the public schools of Waycross, Georgia. She went on to receive a B. S. in Business Administration from Savannah State College and a M. A. in Higher Education (Program designed for Admissions Officers and Registrars) from New York University.
The gentle and talented Helen Mayes was associated with Albany State College (University) for over 32 years where she served with four different Presidents. She first served as Assistant Registrar, later to become Director of Admissions and Assistant to the Dean for Instructions, and finally Director of Admissions and Records.
Many alumni remember the support and prodding admonitions she gave them about pursuing success. Many also speak fondly about her personal involvement with them and her direct and exactingly expressed expectations that they should achieve their potential. Though she would spare no words in expressing her truths when she recruited them and also monitored them as students, many have since recounted how her support helped to give them the foundation to believe in their worth, excel and carry themselves with honor and integrity,
Her accomplishments and achievements are many: Past president of the Georgia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers; member of the National Committee of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers; Secretary, Vice President, and past President of the National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers. She held the honor of being one of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's most outstanding women having served on the national level as Parliamentarian.
She also has been recognized for her involvement in many volunteer social and community support activities. Recently, because of her long-time membership in Bethel AME Church where she once served as Church Accountant, she was awarded the title of "Mother of the Church."
In addition to her son, Nat, she leaves three grandchildren: Nathaniel Mayes, III, Muriel Mayes Monty, and Amber Mayes, all living in California; one great granddaughter, Mikabella Monty; Seven nieces and nephews; a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends including her many very close caregivers over the years, and for the last three years--Kimberly Robinson, Mary B. Johnson, Patricia Mortimer, Sheikeithia Washington, Trasononta "Nikki" Williams, and Jessica Reynolds, all, who through their dedicated care and loving relationship with Ms. Mayes, now are recognized as "extended family".
Viewing, Funeral and Burial Arrangements are as follows.
Public Viewing at Elliott Funeral Home:
Thursday, July 18th 9am to 2pm
Public Viewing and Family Hours at Elliott Funeral Home:
Thursday, July 18th 6pm-8pm
217 South Washington Street
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Savannah, Ga.
facilitated by Bynes-Royall Funeral Home in Savannah, GA
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
