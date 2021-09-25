Martha Helen Shores Rowe, 78, of Leesburg, GA, died September 25, 2021 at The Oaks At Oakland. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Smith will officiate. Committal services will be held the same day at 5:00 PM CST at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Eclectic, AL.
Mrs. Rowe was born in Eclectic, AL on September 4, 1943 to Jones and Lucas Shores. She graduated from Elmore County High School, Auburn University and received her Master's Degree in Education from Troy University. Mrs. Rowe taught at Wetumpka High School before owning and operating her family business, Shores Café, for fifteen years.
Mrs. Rowe moved to Leesburg, GA in 2014 and loved to cook, explore new recipes, entertain and have dinner parties. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening and working in her yard.
Survivors include her husband, Russell Rowe of Leesburg, GA, a son, David R. Rowe of Wetumpka, AL, a daughter, Reagen R. (John) Beamon of Lee County, GA and a grandson, Jones Beamon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Carol Austin, Jon Lee Melton and Bill Shores.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Rowe to The Leesburg United Methodist Church, 117 Starksville Ave., N. Leesburg, GA 31763 or to The Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA, 31204.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.