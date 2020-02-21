Mrs. Helen Warren Spencer, 75, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Plezy Nelson will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Spencer leaves to cherish her precious memories: her loving children, Deacon Leonard C. (LaKia) Spencer III of Albany, GA, Jacob L. Spencer of Vista, CA, Gwendolyn A. Spencer of Sasser, GA, and Connie J. Spencer of Dawson, GA; two nephews who she raised as her own, Kelvin B. Warren of Atlanta, GA, and Cedric Warren of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Rosie Whitfield and Eloise Frazier, both of Albany, GA; a brother, Joe Lewis Ray of Dawson, GA; nine grandchildren, Givonnia, Antwanette, D'Angelo, DeShone, Rakeem, Dejennea, Jada, Tia, and China; four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Summer, Aiden, and Re'Yhunna; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Walter) Bridges and Sallie White, both of Americus, GA; a brother-in-law, Alphonso Hallback of Dawson, GA; two special caregivers, Racine McDaniel and Bobbie Jean Hallback; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.