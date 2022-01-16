Mrs. Helen Wells Hufstetler, 80, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the graveside of Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brenda Morris officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. Born March 12, 1941, in Owings, Maryland, Mrs. Hufstetler was the daughter of the late David and Dora Taylor Wells. She married the love of her life at the age of 16 and devoted her life to raising her children. She later was proud to travel with her grandchildren and was known as the educator of the family. Her work ethic was second to none and she retired from Miller Brewing Company. She was of the Baptist faith and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hufstetler was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Earl Hufstetler; and her brothers, David Wells, Jr., Leslie "Sammy" Wells, and Royce "Tinky" Wells. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cheryl Sharman of Albany and Gladys Bolyard and her husband, Gary of White Oak, GA.; sisters, Frances "Nanny" Johnson and husband, Fred, and Mary "Sissy" Hoile; brother, Hugh Wells and wife, Diane; and her grandchildren, David Wells and wife, Patricia, Amy Back Culbreath and husband, Luke, and Richard S. Back III and wife, McKayla.
