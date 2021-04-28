Helyn Thompson Timmons

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Helyn Leona Thompson Tanner Timmons, gracefully entered into heaven at the tender age of 100. She was surrounded by loved ones who adored her for her strength, determination, and resolve. She was a mother-figure to many and the truest of friends. In truth, she was everyone's Aunt Helyn.
Helyn Leona Thompson was born in Patmos, Georgia on July 29, 1920 to Allie Wacaser Thompson and Patrick Henry Thompson. During World War II, she helped with the war effort at Warner Robins by tracking pilots and their comings and goings. Then, later went to work for the USDA in Morgan, Georgia assisting many farmers and community members.
Over the years, she experienced many joys and trials throughout her long life, but she was welcomed to heaven by her parents, her first husband Cecil Tanner (d. 1970) , her second husband, Joseph Harry Timmons (d. 1998), step-son Joseph Harry Timmons (d. 2018) and her beloved dog, Angel Victoria Timmons.
During her long life, she had many interests, but many knew her for the beautiful yard and flowers, as well as her homemade caramel cakes and delicious, sweet treats. During her middle life, she traveled extensively all over the world in which she told numerous stories about those travels in which she kept all her itineraries. She enjoyed reading and puzzles, which she attributed her long life to continuing to challenge her mind by engaging in conversation and interests of her many family members. Her activities were civic-minded and community-focused: she was a member of the Edison Baptist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Edison Garden Club. Not only was she active in her community, she founded the Salem Cemetery Fund and served many years as the treasurer of this fund.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Shawna Timmons Lagasse (Phillip), Joseph Timmons (Michelle), and Christine Timmons Erving (Ryan), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. During her lifetime, she was very fortunate to have the love and support of Gene Buster, who cared for and protected her for 64 years until the very end. Helyn was predeceased by all of her siblings: Bessie Thompson Williams, Olin Fletcher Thompson, Patrick Henry Thompson, Hazel Thompson Sanders, and Robert Oree Thompson. She leaves behind an amazing legacy of nieces and nephews which include: Sonny Thompson, (Susan) of Coleman, Georgia, Olin Thompson (Mary Williard) of Blakely, Georgia, Glyndell Thompson George (Jim) of Lake Oconee, Georgia, Linton Thompson (Carol) of Arlington, Georgia, Angie Thompson Sayeski (Pete) of Atlanta, Georgia, Robert Thompson (India) of Blakely, Georgia, Oliver Sanders (Iona) of Prentiss, Mississippi, Sybil Sanders Brown Leesburg, Georgia, and Marihlelyn Sanders Norman (Phil) of Edison, Georgia.
Her "garden of life" celebration will be held graveside at 11 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Salem Cemetery in Edison, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 477, Edison, GA 39846, the City of Edison (Beautification Fund), P.O. Box 337, Edison, GA 39846, or the charity of your choice.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helyn Thompson Timmons please visit our Sympathy Store.
