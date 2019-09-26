Henry Aycock, 77, of Shellman passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 on the family farm. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Brad Savage and Rev. Olin Johnson officiating.
Mr. Aycock was born on July 24, 1942 the son of the late Oscar Taylor and Rubie Glasscock Aycock. He graduated from Shellman High School and went to work on the family farm. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Oscar Aycock.
Survivors include his wife, Dale Hood Aycock of Shellman, a step-daughter, Wendy Braswell, a step-son, Neal (Jan) Braswell of Morgan, a sister, Martha (Jim) Smith of Carnegie, a sister-in-law, Annette Bailey Aycock of Shellman, a beloved niece, Loretta Aycock Kalember and 3 step-grandchildren, Jake Braswell, Brandon Mullford and Rachel (Brandon) Murray.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
