Henry Holland (Holly) Dunn, 75, of Albany, died November 8, 2021 in Moultrie, GA.
His funeral will be 2 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1 PM. The Rev. Walter Hobgood will officiate.
Mr. Dunn was born in Moultrie and was a longtime resident of Albany. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy where he played football. He furthered his football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology under Coach Bobby Dodd. He majored in Industrial Management and was a member of SAE Fraternity. His father owned a road construction company and Holly followed in his footsteps by working at John Deere, Road Machinery, and Stith Equipment Company over his career. He always joked that he drove over a million miles.
Holly was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He was active in the Flint Skeet and Trap Club and was recognized as an outstanding trap shooter. His lifelong hobby was training dogs, he especially loved the Boykin spaniels who were his lifelong companions. He enjoyed hunting at Lake Iamonia, FL and across the south. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil H. Dunn, and Laura Forrester Dunn, 2 brothers, Cecil "Bull" Dunn, Jr. and Duncan Forrester Dunn.
He is survived by his niece: Sarah Forrester Dunn of Birmingham, AL.
Those desiring may send memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701.
