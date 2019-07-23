Thank you for reading. Please consider subscribing to the AlbanyHerald.com. By subscribing you help support the important journalism that AlbanyHerald.com brings you every day 24/7. Click HERE for more information.
Henry Howard of Albany, GA departed this life at Lillian Carter Nursing Home. Home going Celebration will be conducted July 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the J.L. Litman Chapel 1202 E.Clark Ave Albany, GA. The family will receive guest at 5908 Jenkins Rd., Albany, GA 31705. To share a memory with The Family of Mr. Henry Howard or to sign our online guestbook please.visit,www.litmanfuneralservice.com. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
