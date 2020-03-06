Mr. Henry Lee Jackson, Jr., 62 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, March 7, 2018, at 3:00PM at Greater United Green Baptist Church, 1512 South Philema Road. Pastor Andrew McDowell, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1202 Rawson Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31701
(229) 435-4813
