Henry Quentin Scott, Jr., 77, of Leslie, GA died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Grady Morey will officiate. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Born in Leslie, GA to Henry Quentin and Carrie Thompson Scott, Henry lived all of his life in Lee County, graduating from Lee County High School in 1961. He was an engineer, working for over thirty years with CSX before retirement. Henry also enjoyed life on his farm, raising cattle. He was a member of Leslie Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Reba Strawder.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Scott, Leslie, GA, six daughters, Donna (Lake) Summers, Worth County, GA, Penny McLendon, Columbus, GA, Dawn Carden, Phoenix City, GA, Kelly Stewart, Lee County, GA, Kim Scott, Columbus, GA, Ashley (Mike) Wood, Lee County, GA, four sisters, Edith S. Potter, Barnesville, GA, Ginger S. Tyler, Thomaston, GA, Linda S. (Charles) Wiker, Greenville, GA, Paula S. Sellers, Buckhead, GA, ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive family on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
