Henry "Hank" Allen Studdard III 57 of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 6th, 2021.
Henry (Hank) Allen Studdard III was the son of Henry Allen Studdard, Jr. and Jane Adams Studdard, who preceded him in death. Born in Dawson, Georgia, on June 20, 1964, he moved with his family to Leesburg, Georgia, in 1974. One of his proudest moments was becoming a Christian upon his baptism at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Hank was a man with many interests. At an early age, he became an avid fisherman and hunter. Hank also participated in baseball, football, and debate at Lee County High School and, after games and on weekends, he would hang out with his friends at the local Putt-Putt and arcade. Later, he developed a love of golf, bowling, and beach volleyball, although fishing and computer gaming continued to be his major interests. With every new interest, Hank fervently researched how to develop the necessary skills to further his mastery and knowledge of said activity. Over the past fifteen years or so, he became somewhat of an expert in propagating native trees and restoring old cast iron skillets.
In 2004, Hank married Anita Perez and moved to a fixer-upper on Lake Lanier, Cumming, GA. Whenever they had time, they traveled to different destinations within the US, as well as overseas. As he never met a stranger, Hank had many friends - both face-to-face and virtual -who shared many of his interests. However, his high school, college, and work friends remained his closest companions.
After graduating from Valdosta State College with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Hank began a lifelong career with the state of Georgia. Although he wished to continue working, his ongoing battle with colon cancer forced him to retire in 2019 from the Georgia Technical Authority, where he worked as a technical/computer architect.
Hank is survived by his wife, Anita Perez-Studdard; children, Adria (Todd) Douglas and Mike (Melinda) Perez, III; five grandchildren; sister, Haley (Vance) Mims and niece, Ally Mims; step-brothers, Loren and Kyle Lentz and their families; mother-in-law, Barbara Kendrick; sister-in-law, Julie (Tom) McLendon and family; brothers-in-law, Keith (Teresa) Kendrick and Kevin (Beth) Kendrick and their families.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will take place in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Hank's name to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
