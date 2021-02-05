On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 , God dispatched an Angel from heaven to guide the spirit of a servant Mr. Herbert Bowens, Sr., to join the ranks of the immortal.
A private service Celebrating The Life of Herbert Bowens, Sr. was conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Floral Memory Garden 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia, with Rev Raymond Polite officiating.
Herbert Bowens, Sr., leaves precious memories with: his wife, Jeanette Bowens, three children, Angela (Sydney) Effatt, Herbert Bowens, Jr., and Jerri (Robert) Brown, two grandchildren, Jerilyn Brown and Donovan Brown, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a man of God
