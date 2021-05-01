Herb Coston, 84 of Leesburg, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence.
His graveside service will be Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, 10:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. Bud Womack will officiate.
Born in Leesburg to Gid and Josephine Hayes Coston, Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his family immensely for they ALL brought him great joy.
Early in life enlisted in the United States Army followed by 29 years in the Army Reserve. He served in various locations in the United states and abroad including Somalia, Jordan, Turkey, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, just to name a few.
An electrician by trade with the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) He served the IBEW for over 30 years at various locations throughout the United States including several Nuclear Power Plants one of which was Georgia's Plant Vogal.
After retirement he along with Jo, the love of his life, worked a small farm known as The Young at Heart farm in Lee County GA. for over 20 years.
If you ever met Herb Coston there was no doubt that he loved the Lord. His love for Christ was evident in the way he lived and served his church in many capacities at Lifepoint Church in Americus, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gene Coston, Mable Coston, Roy Coston, Lena Brier.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine Ramsey Coston, Leesburg, children, Terry Coston Lynch, Dothan, AL, Gary M. Coston ( Pam), Leesburg, Regina Coston Spence (J. Nolan), Leesburg, grandchildren, M. Dax Lynch (Lauren), Dothan, AL, Lindsay Lynch Roth (Jon), Dothan, AL, G. Michael Coston (Dawn McCombs) Chelsea, AL, Jessica Coston Davis (Britt) Leesburg, Kearstin Spence Alston (Blake), Bowdon, Brandon N. Spence (Brandi) Dawson. Great grandchildren, Gentry Lynch, Brooks Roth, Lucas Roth, Harrison Roth, Hank Davis, Sam Davis Madison McCombs, Anna McCombs, Jack David Alston, Ramsey Grace Alston; siblings, Hubert Coston, Wesley Coston, Pearl Fincher and close family friends, Bud and Fay Womack, Kelsey Womack, Kayla Womack Dupree (Earl).
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Lifepoint Church, 384 GA-30 West, Americus, GA 31719.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
