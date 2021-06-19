Herbert "Don" Minshew 92 years old of Albany, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2021. He was living at Somerby Independent Living Facility in Birmingham, Alabama at the time of his death.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home in Albany, GA. Dr. Charlie Bridges of Dalton, Georgia will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, Georgia with Military Honors.
He was born in Tallahassee, Florida in 1929. He also lived in Cordele, Georgia which is where he met the love of his life, Wynelle "Nell" Minshew. They moved to Albany Georgia in 1955. In February 2018, he moved to Birmingham, Alabama after the love of his life "Nell" went to be with the Lord.
Don was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in WWII. He helped liberate Italy from the Germans at the Battle of Monte Cassino. He enlisted in 1944 at the age of 15 and left the Army in 1949. He was in the Army Reserves until 1955.
He was employed by Albany Candy Company and Nifda Distribution Company.
Don was very active in his church. He was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the choir. He was also very active as a Gideon, he was a member of Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM and Hasan Shriners where he served on the Transportation Committee driving kids to Shriners Hospitals. He loved his wife of 67 years Wynelle "Nell" Minshew.
He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Minshew, his daughter, Vicki Minshew Snow and two brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his children, David Minshew and his wife Yvonne of Valdosta, Georgia, Donna Butler and her husband Paul of Alpharetta, Georgia, Nancy Smith and her husband Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama and Gary Minshew and his wife Sheryl of Cookeville, Tennessee. He had 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Gideons International Camp U10010, Albany West, P.O. Box 72341, Albany, GA 31708. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.