HERBERT FRANKLIN BENFORD
Herbert Benford, 91, of Sylvester, Ga., passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. He died at his residence after a short illness.
A private family graveside service will be held on 2:00pm Saturday, February 6th at Riverside Cemetery in Albany.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, James Timothy Benford and Janie Cromer Benford. He was one of the four boys and three girls born into the family and the last to go to heaven.
He was born in 1929, in Worth County, Ga. He graduated from Albany High School in 1946 and attended Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. He retired after 44 years as a medical supply salesman. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. He enjoyed working around the home and yard as long as it did not interfere with his fishing. Herbert was an active member of Pinson United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marcia Baker Benford; his son Herbert, Jr. (Shirley); his daughters, Lynne Haggerty (Ed), Landra Doughty (Steve), Diane Benford, and Donna Herron. He had 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one stepson, Chris Baker (Kathy), one stepdaughter, Lisa James (Carey), and 4 step-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pinson United Methodist Church, 109 E Pope St, Sylvester, GA 31791.
