...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility of one-quarter mile or less.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, Southeast Alabama, and Southwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...Late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Herbert Nelson Rushton, III, 74, of Albany, GA, died December 3, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Rev. Sam Henderson and Dr. Biff Coker will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at social hall of the church.
Nelson was born in Albany, GA on July 30, 1947 to Herbert Nelson and Ellie Blanche Rushton, Jr. He graduated from Albany High School in 1965 and Auburn University in 1969. Nelson married Sheridan Turner in 1972 and they raised their family and lived and worked in Albany until their deaths.
He served at the Director of Finance for the City of Albany for 26 years until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, Nelson was employed with F & W Agri-Services where he managed Southpoint Plantation. He loved to fish, hunt and put everything aside to spend time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons, Matt (Casey) Rushton and Herbert N. "Bert" Rushton, IV (Tiffany) all of Albany, GA, his sisters, Nancy (Art) Novick of Reston, VA, Ree Rushton Pearson of Albany, GA and Beth (Scott) Walker of Macon, GA and his grandchildren, Hampton Rushton, West Ruston, Witt Rushton and Ellie Rushton.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Nelson to Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer's Outreach Center, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
