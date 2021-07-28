...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Herman Douglas Everett, 83, of Lee County, GA passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Porterfield United Methodist Church. The Rev. Josh Duckworth will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Cordele, GA.
Doug graduated from Sylvester High School and attended Georgia Technical Institute and Georgia Southern University. Doug was founder and president of Southern Appraisal Company where he appraised commercial real estate for over thirty years. He spent most of his adult life in public service. He first served on the Albany Planning and Zoning Commission and was then elected to the Albany City Commission, where he served two terms as Mayor Pro Tem.
In 1996, he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives from Albany and served three terms before being elected to the Public Service Commission in 2002. He won re-election twice to the Commission by overwhelming majorities. From his time serving the City of Albany, to refereeing football games, to serving in the legislature and then almost two decades on the Georgia Public Service Commission, Doug was a true public servant and friend to many.
Doug enjoyed many varied hobbies. He loved football officiating, photography, woodworking, building and flying model airplanes, model trains, greenhouse plants, especially golfing and many other interests.
He was preceded in death by parents Felton and Virginia Everett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice Perry Johnson Everett; children, Perry Mitchell Everett of Atlanta, GA, a daughter Denice Everett Delk and her husband Boyd Fulton Delk of Doerun, GA, and a son, Michael Cash Everett and his wife Cristen Pennington Everett of Albany. Mr. Everett is survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Ann Livingston of Cumming and Jean Brooks of Sylvester and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour in the Parlor at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org for NASH research.
