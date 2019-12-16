Herman Wesley, Jr.

Mr. Herman "Sport" Wesley, Jr.,43, of Lexington, Kentucky departed this life Monday, December 9, 2019 at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S Westover Blvd, Albany, Georgia. Dr. Daniel Simmons is the pastor and Rev. James Washington, Jr. will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Ave., Albany, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 114 Mossydale Lane and 418 Robinson Ave., Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
Meadows Funeral Home
Albany, GA
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.