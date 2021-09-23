On September 15, 2021, a loving husband, father & grandfather, Terry, passed away due to Lewy Body Dementia. Terry worked 35 years at Bellsouth and continued in retirement working in telecommunications and managing Davis Drugs. As a duo, Terry and his wife enjoyed teaching Sunday school and selling Townecraft together. Throughout his life, Terry's hard-working attitude, jovial demeanor & dedication to family and friends built many lifelong relationships with the people around him.
Terry is survived by his bride of 44 years, Suzanne; his sibling, "Dicky" & his wife Jean and family; his children, Lydia, Terrance & his wife Lori, Heather & her husband David, and Beverly & her husband Michael; his grandchildren, Ryan & his wife Cristin, Justin & his wife Jamie, Chase & his wife Nicole, Herm & his wife Eve, Lacy, Ashley, Isabelle, Sam, and Jessica; and his 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service led by Pastor Tony Haefs will be held on September 25 at Lord & Stephens, West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends for an hour before the service.
The family is very grateful for all prayers and good wishes. Condolences can be sent via Lord & Stephens, or the family would appreciate gifts to the Lewy Body Dementia Association made in memory of Terry Colvin online at https://www.lbda.org/donate/.
