Hester Strain-Lee

Middleton, NJ
Hester V. Strain-Lee
Hester Virginia Strain-Lee, 62 of Middletown, N.J. passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday April 10, 2020. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and was an art teacher for 12 years. Hester graduated from Brookdale Community College with an associate degree in art. She also attended Albany State University in Georgia with a concentration in Fine Arts. Hester enjoyed listening to Bon Jovi, gardening, cooking and most of all spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father, Standup Herbert Strain.
Hester is survived by her mother, Nazie Ree Edwards; two children, Sean and Blair; ex-husband, Sylvester, four brothers; two sisters and three grandchildren, Christian, Jaden and Dylan.
She was proud of herself and her two children.
All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J. and the Meadows Funeral Home in Albany, Georgia. Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. the Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road in Albany, Georgia. Funeral will be attended by immediate family ONLY.
