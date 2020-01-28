Sylvester, Ga
Hilda Mae Stephens
Mrs. Hilda Mae Sutton Stephens, 97, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 to join her husband, William Martin Stephens, after they were separated by his death on October 24, 1994.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Danny Story and Rev. Grady Morey will officiate.
Mrs. Hilda Stephens was born on November 20, 1922 in Sumter County GA., to the late William Alexander Sutton and Zimmie Perry Sutton. She had lived in Worth County since 1951 and was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Stephens enjoyed cooking , the outdoors and working with her flowers. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and was a devoted member of the WMU.
Survivors include her children Sharon Walker, Bonnie Stephens Bland and Jimmy Stephens all of Sylvester; grandchildren, Stephanie Walker Tanner ,Chris Guarnieri (Tammy), Stephen Wallace Walker (Autumn), Jared Stephens and Justin Stephens (Kyndel); great grandchildren, Madison Tanner, Mackenzie Tanner, Pamela Walker, Liam Walker, Logan Guarnieri, Lawson Guarnieri, Layten Guarnieri, Walker Stephens , Stella Stephens and a sister-in-law, Margie Sutton. Mrs. Stephens is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander Sutton and Zimmie Perry Sutton; brothers, W.A Sutton, Jr., John Sutton, Francis Sutton, Thomas Sutton and Eddie Sutton; sister, Mildred (Sutton) Parr; son-in-law, Wallace Walker.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at The Bethel Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the service hour.
For those desiring donations may be made to The Bethel Baptist Church c/o David Register at 221 Ramblewood Road ,Sylvester Georgia 31791.
