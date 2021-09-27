Holly Gault Terebecki Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holly Gault Terebecki, 65, of Leesburg, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.Her funeral service will at Andersonville National Cemetery. The time is pending.The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday from 6-8 PM.Mrs. Terebecki was born in Marietta and moved to Albany in 1979. She retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with 35 years of service. She is survived by her husband: Nick Terebecki, Leesburg, a son: Stephen Terebecki, Albany, a daughter: Allison Lodge (Chris), Albany.Those desiring may send memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com. To plant a tree in memory of Holly Terebecki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you +11 I fled for a new life! Did you know these stars were refugees? Sadly, we see so many people in the world be forced to leave their countries and flee to new nations due to conflict and political turmoil. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holly Gault Terebecki Albany Leesburg Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Memorial Guestbook Allison Lodge Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
