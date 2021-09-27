Offers go here

Holly Gault Terebecki

  • 0

Holly Gault Terebecki, 65, of Leesburg, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Her funeral service will at Andersonville National Cemetery. The time is pending.

The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday from 6-8 PM.

Mrs. Terebecki was born in Marietta and moved to Albany in 1979. She retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with 35 years of service.

She is survived by her husband: Nick Terebecki, Leesburg, a son: Stephen Terebecki, Albany, a daughter: Allison Lodge (Chris), Albany.

Those desiring may send memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Holly Terebecki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

