Homer E. Milliner of Lee County, GA, died November 16, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate.
Mr. Milliner was born on January 1, 1930 in Colquitt, GA to Christine H. and Jimmie Sheffield Milliner and grew up in Miller County.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Mr. Milliner moved to Albany, GA in 1955. Not long after, he met his beloved bride, Gwendolyn Cooper Milliner. He was employed with the Marine Corps Logistic Base for 30 years, until his retirement. For over 60 years, he enjoyed his membership at Avalon United Methodist Church, serving in many roles, including the aptly named Friendship Class. He loved God, fishing, and yard work. Homer and Gwen shared 52 happy years together before her death in 2011. In addition to Gwen and his parents, Mr. Milliner was preceded in death by his brother, James Milliner, and a sister, Faye Pendergraph.
Survivors include his daughters, Marty (Pete) Gabriel of Buena Vista, CO and Connie (Michael) Van Brackle of Leesburg, GA. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Anna, Jim and Robbie Gabriel, and Charlie (Sarah), Will, and Gracie Van Brackle. His sister, Alice Addison, survives him as well as his in-laws, Tyner and Mary Jean Cooper and Faye Cooper.
The family will receive friends from Saturday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31721
