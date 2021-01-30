Horace Talmadge Cannington, 87, of Cuthbert died peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 with his family in attendance at the Early Memorial Nursing Home in Blakely. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Ben Crowdis officiating.
Horace was born on September 6, 1933 in Cuthbert, the son of the late Arnold Lee and Irene Spence Cannington. He was retired as a department manager from Kellwood, a Korean War Era Army Veteran and a member of the Cuthbert First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn Bostwick Cannington, 2 brothers, Hugh Cannington and Ernie Cannington and 3 sisters, Cleo Cannington, Clara Cannington and Sara Nell Harbin.
Survivors include a daughter, TeResa (Terry) Torbert of Coleman, a son, Dale (Anna) Cannington of Vancleave, MS, 4 grandchildren, Crystal Cannington Carter, Candice Cannington Gilbert, Tyler Cannington and Christopher Torbert and 4 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the Early Memorial Nursing Home for their care and support, as well as Kindred Hospice who brought skill, caring and compassion in his final days. Memorials may be made in his honor to the favorite charity or church of your choice.
Friends are welcome, however social distancing will be required and mask are encouraged.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
