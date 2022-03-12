Howard Austin Craven, Jr.

Mr. Howard Austin "Man" Craven, Jr., 62, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Philema Road Baptist Church, in Leesburg. Rev. Aaron Mculley will officiate with interment to follow in the Thundering Springs Cemetery in Leesburg. Born October 26, 1959, in Albany, Mr. Craven was the son of the late Howard Austin Craven, Sr. and Kathleen Lowe Craven. He was the owner of Leesburg Air for many years where he devoted much of his life to his clients. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, enjoyed playing pool and was a Legionnaire of Moose 1285. He was a friend to many and never failed to share his faith and witness of the love of Christ. He was a member of Philema Road Baptist Church and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Clyde Craven, Sr. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 43 years, Cindy Harrison Craven; children, Cassandra Dawson of Leesburg, Mandy Craven Irvin and Dennis of Leesburg, and Austin Craven and Ashley of Leesburg; special nephew that he considered a son, Ralph Clyde Craven, Jr. of Albany; siblings, Pam Craven Hill, Rose Burnham, and Kathy Ethridge; 11 grandchildren, Hunter, Wyatt, Saxton, Gayge, Dallas, Dan, Ethan, Aubrey, Zane, Trace, and Ace; 3 great-grandchildren, Westyn, Saylor, and Roman; several nieces and nephews and extended family. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Craven family.
