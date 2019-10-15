Howard Joseph Cartwright, 63, of Shellman, GA passed away Oct. 13, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Rehoboth Baptist Church near Shellman with the Rev. Cathy Taylor officiating.
Mr. Cartwright was born August 29, 1956 in McRae, GA the son of the late Howard and Lavine Pitts Cartwright. He was a graduate of Telfair County High School in McRae and graduated from Georgia Southwestern University with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. He was a Registered Nurse with the Georgia Department of Community Health and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife, Sherri Smith Cartwright of Shellman, a son, Cory Joseph (Micele) Cartwright of Florence, KY; a sister, Janice Coleman (Mac) of McRae, GA and 1 grandchild, Aurora Stern.
Visitation will be 6:00 until 8:00 PM Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Lunsford Funeral Home.
Family ask that those wishing to make donations, make them to Affinis Hospice 507 N. Jefferson St. Albany, GA. 31701
Lunsford Funeral Home
Cuthbert, Ga.
229/732-2148
