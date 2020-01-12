Cuthbert, GA
HOWARD DUKE, JR.
Howard Duke, Jr., 87 of Shellman, GA passed away on Thursday, January 09, 2020 in the Patterson Hospital in Cuthbert. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Shellman East View Cemetery with Rev. Paul Buckhiester officiating.
Mr. Duke was born on September 22, 1932 in Newton, GA the son of the late Howard and Gladys Turner Duke, Sr. He was a retired farmer, a member of the Shellman United Methodist Church and an avid Braves fan. In his early years, he was a state champion skeet shooter, played baseball and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Turner Duke, Sr. a grandson, Wiley Clay Rice and a son-in-law, Michael Arthur Crosby.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen Duke of Shellman, 2 daughters, Teri Duke Crosby of Shellman and Stacie Duke (Blake) Stewart of Sasser, a son, Howard Madison "Matt" Duke of Shellman, 3 grandchildren, Amber Lee (Larry) Litton, Briana (Ed) Lynch and Zack Lee, 2 great Granddaughters, Sophie Mae Lynch and Anna Clay Lynch and special family members, Jimmie Lou (Emory) Milner, Nell Folds, Cecil Frank Duke, Faye Weaver and Laura House.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Shellman United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 85 Shellman, GA 39886.
