Lieutenant Commander Howard Kenneth Tyus Sr. 85, died peacefully on January 15 th
surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. Thad
Haygood will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern prior to the
service on Wednesday beginning at 1 PM. He will be buried at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA at a
later date.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Kelly Tyus, Mother Minnie Louise Tyus,
and his brother Harold Tyus. Ken was married to Marion Akridge Tyus, a native of Pelham, GA, for 59 and
a half wonderful years. Ken was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He had many friends. His
friends always enjoyed his sense of humor. It was important to Ken for his friends to relax a little
and enjoy life. His family, church, and American Legion Post 30 were so important to him.
Veterans need so much help.
After graduating from Bradford County High school in Starke, Florida, Ken entered the
University of Florida. He left after one year and served three years in the Navy on the Destroyer,
The Noah.
He then entered Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. While attending school,
he was a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity member. He graduated, deciding the boat Navy was not
for him, he went in the Aviation Navy. It was perfect. He entered in Pre-flight in Pensacola Florida.
He graduated as a CIC Officer and Navigator. He was very happy with the Flight Navy. He had
several duty stations. His favorite was the Navy Hurricane Hunters. In the 1960's, the plane
actually penetrated the storm and got all kinds of data to help trace the storms. He has several
duty stations but returned to Pre-Flight as an instructor twice.
Ken loved to sing and was in the church choir everywhere we were stationed, even the
Pre-Flight Choir. He was a charter member of the Barbershop Choirs here in Albany, and sang
with several quartets. Ken sang 2 services with the First United Methodist Church choir for over 20
years.
He was a member of the Albany Chorale for 15 years. Singing was a favorite hobby. He
traveled to several states for Barbershop Competitions. His first duty station was Argentia,
Newfoundland, Canada. Then to Roosevelt, Puerto Rico with the Hurricane Hunters.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Akridge Tyus, Albany, daughter
Susan Tyus Brown (Chet) of Woodstock, Georgia; son H. Kenneth Tyus Jr. of Woodstock, Georgia;
granddaughter, Leah Brown of Brunswick, Georgia.
In Lieu of Flowers, Please send contributions to First United United Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA
31701, or The American Legion Post 30, 2916 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA 31721.
Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 30.
